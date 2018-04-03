Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara takes place in Temecula, CA on June 29th

Bellator MMA returns to Temecula on June 29th for Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara, airing live on the Paramount Network.

Bellator 201 is set to be headlined by a Bellator Women’s Flyweight Championship bout, as Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (MMA Record: 7-0) looks to successfully defend her title against Alejandra Lara (MMA Record: 7-1). This bout will be Ilima-Lei Macfarlane’s first title defense since defeating Emily Ducote by submission to become the inaugural Bellator Women’s Flyweight Champion on November 3rd, 2017 at Bellator 186. Macfarlane will be going into this fight having finished five out of her seven opponents in her professional career.

Her opponent, Alejandra Lara, will be going into this bout on a three fight winning streak, with all of those three wins coming by way of finish. Lara previously fought at Bellator 190 on December 9th, 2017 where she scored a submission victory over Lena Ovchynnikova with a Rear Naked Choke in the third round.

Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara will also feature another women’s flyweight bout, as Valérie Létourneau (MMA Record: 9-6) goes up against Bruna Ellen (MMA Record: 4-1).

Prior to joining Bellator MMA, Létourneau competed for a spot on season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter. Despite not making the show, Létourneau debuted with the UFC in 2014. She would go on to challenge Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship on November 15, 2015. Following her release from the UFC, Létourneau signed with Bellator MMA on April 24th, 2017. She debuted with the promotion on December 15th, 2017 at Bellator 191, defeating Kate Jackson via decision.

Her opponent, Bruna Ellen, will be making her fourth appearance in the Bellator MMA cage against Létourneau. The 21 year old Brazilian fighter has gone 2-1 so far in her run with Bellator. Ellen’s previous bout took place at Bellator 182 on August 25th, 2017 where she scored a split decision victory over Veta Arteaga.

Bellator 201: Macfarlane vs. Lara takes place Friday, June 29th, 2018 at the Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, CA. Main card bouts will air live on the Paramount Network. Check local listings for airtime.

