Fight Club OC – 21 February 2019 – Quick Results

Roy Englebrecht Promotions presented Fight Club OC at The Hangar At The OC Fair in Costa Mesa, CA, featuring a night of Boxing and MMA action. Click for results from the MMA portion of the card.

Roy Englebrecht Promotions

Fight Club OC

February 21st, 2019

The Hangar At The OC Fair

Costa Mesa, CA

*All bouts are sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC).

Diego Perez (MMA Record: 0-3) defeated Emilias Jimenez (MMA Record: 0-0, Pro Debut) via Unanimous Decision (Thomas Taylor: 29-28, Max DeLuca: 29-28, David Denkin: 29-28). Perez improves to 1-3. Jimenez falls to 0-1. (Referee: Jason Herzog)

Andre Walker (MMA Record: 4-2) defeated Chris Herrera (MMA Record: 4-4-1) via T.K.O. (Strikes) at 1:58 of Round 1. Walker improves to 5-2. Herrera falls to 4-5-1. (Referee: Jason Herzog)

Weston Wilson (MMA Record: 6-3) defeated Javier Garcia (MMA Record: 4-2) via Technical Submission (Guillotine) at 3:31 of Round 1. Wilson improves to 7-3. Garcia falls to 4-3. (Referee: Jason Herzog)

Note: During the event, Roy Englebrecht Promotions announced they will be holding a four-woman tournament to crown the first ever Roy Englebrecht Promotions Women’s Flyweight Champion. First-round bouts will be held on April 4th at the Hangar At The OC Fair. The finals will take place this summer. In the first round, Lisa Mauldin will face Laura Gallardo, while Amanda Jones goes up against Natalie Morgan.