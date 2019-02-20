Bar Wrestling’s Three’s Company Night 1 – 20 February 2019 – Results

Bar Wrestling held the first round of their trios tournament, Three’s Company, on February 20 in Los Angeles. Click for the round one results.

Bar Wrestling

Bar Wrestling 30: Three’s Company Night One

February 20, 2019

Bootleg Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Bar Wrestling Trios Tournament – Round 1

Heart Eyes Emoji (Heather Monroe, Jake Atlas, & Ray Rosas) over Dances With Wolves (Taya Valkyrie, Kris Wolf, & PJ Black) via LGB-DDT on Black by Atlas. [10’40]

WattsNES Monsters (Watts, Yuma, & BHK) over Sex & Violence (Killer Kross, Scarlett Bordeaux, & Rickey Shane Page) via rollup on Bordeaux by BHK. [10’39]

The Carnies (Nick Iggy, Kerry Awful, & Tripp Cassidy) over Handicap Heroes (Joey Ryan, Zach Gowen, & Gregory Irons) via punch by Awful on Gowen. [17’40]

High Risk Wrestling (Brandon Cutler, Eli Everfly, & Delilah Doom) over Land of the Lost (Luchasaurus, Solo Darling, & Jungle Boy) via flying elbow on Luchasaurus by Cutler. [7’24]

Real Deals (D Lo Brown, Andy Brown, & Willie Mack) over Body Guys (Brian Cage, Ryan Taylor, & Eli Drake) via triple frog splash. [12’46]

SCU (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian, & Scorpio Sky) over Two Butchers & The Blade (Andy Williams, Tyler Bateman, Pepper Parks) via Best Moonsault Ever by Daniels on Bateman. [14’40]