Bar Wrestling – 31 December 2018 – Results

Bar Wrestling

The Midnight Hour

December 31, 2018

American Legion Post #241

Baldwin Park, CA

Luchasaurus, Watts, & Tyler Bateman over Brandon Cutler, Dave Dutra, & Uptown Andy Brown via Death From Above by Bateman on Dutra.

RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson) over Kikutaro & Takeshi Minamino.

Brian Cage over Dan Barry, Ryan Taylor, and Jake Atlas via piledriver on Barry by Cage.

DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) over Darby Allin & Priscilla Kelly via Spanish Fly/powerbomb combo on Allin.

Heather Monroe over Katarina Leigh, Nicole Savoy, and Ruby Raze via Michinoku Driver by Monroe on Leigh.

Willie Mack over Tommy Dreamer via stunner to retain the House of Hardcore TV Title.

PPRay (Ray Rosas & Peter Avalon) over Colt Cabana & Joey Ryan and Session Moth Martina & Gentleman Jervis.