All Elite Wrestling and Double or Nothing Officially Announced

All Elite Wrestling and a follow up to September’s All In, called Double or Nothing, have been officially announced. The Young Bucks, Adam Page, and Cody Rhodes made the announcement on the January 1, 2019 episode of Being The Elite that was posted as the clock struck Midnight in the Pacific time zone.

With The Young Bucks, Adam Page, Christopher Daniels, and Frankie Kazarian’s Ring of Honor contracts expiring at Midnight on January 1, 2019 (Cody Rhodes contract expired earlier and Scorpio Sky was wrestling for the promotion without a contract), the BTE cast members getting a countdown timer leading to the new year has been a recurring theme on the show.

In the January 1, 2019 episode The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Adam Page gather outside the Tokyo Dome and wait for the timer to hit zero. After it hits zero, at first nothing happens and the group leaves the screen. A moment later they run back in excitement into the screen. The Bucks and Rhodes’ screens now have the Double or Nothing logo while Page’s has a logo for All Elite Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer has confirmed that All Elite Wrestling is being backed by Tony Khan, the son of Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan. On tonight’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer also reported that Cody Rhodes has signed a contract with the promotion but the Young Bucks have not yet finalized their deals.

There will be a special event in Jacksonville, FL on January 8 at TIAA Bank Field at 5:00 p.m. Eastern where more information on Double or Nothing and All Elite Wrestling will be announced. The flyer for the event shows Cody Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Adam Page, Christopher Daniels, Scorpio Sky, and Frankie Kazarian.

The group teamed to promote All In at the Sears Center in Chicago in September, which became the first non-WWE pro-wrestling show in the United States to draw 10,000 fans since WCW folded in 2001. That event sold out in 29 minutes. It has not yet been announced where Double or Nothing will be held.