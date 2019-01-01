Nominees Announced for the 2018 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award

The nominations have been announced for the 2018 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award. This award has been given annually since 1999 and honors the top wrestler in Southern California who made their professional wrestling debut on or after August 1, 2017. B-Boy was the award’s first winner in 1999, and other notable winners include Samoa Joe, TJ Perkins, Human Tornado, Eli Everfly and Brody King. Jake Atlas won the award for 2017.

This year’s group of nominees includes four wrestlers from the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy, and one each from the EWF School of Hard Knocks, Millennium Wrestling Academy, and Level Up Pro Wrestling School.

The nominees for the 2018 Southern California Rookie of the Year are:

B-Minus

Cameron Gates

Davion Foreman

Dom Kubrick

Dylan Kyle Cox

Lois Grain

Matt Vandagriff

The web poll voting for the award is open now and closes on January 15, 2019.

Who was the 2018 Southern California Rookie of the Year?

Previous winners:

Southern California Rookie of the Year Award

In order to be considered for Southern California Rookie of the Year Award a wrestler has to have made their debut on or after August 1 of the prior year. Any wrestlers who debuted on or after August 1, 2018 will be eligible for the 2019 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award.

The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.

The 2018 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Year End Award winners will be announced on January 22, 2019.