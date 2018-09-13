Bar Wrestling – 12 September 2018 – Quick Results

Violence Unlimited (Tyler Bateman and Brody King) and Matt Cross defeated Joey Ryan, Scorpio Sky, and Dan Barry in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s September 12th show in Los Angeles. Click for full results.
Bar Wrestling
Bar Wrestling 18: Victims Aren’t We All
September 12, 2018
1720 Warehouse
Los Angeles, CA
MJF over Rocky Romero.
LAX (Santana & Ortiz) over Brian Cage & Jeff Cobb.
Tenille Dashwood over Solo Darling.
Killer Baes (Laura James & Heather Monroe) over PPRay (Peter Avalon & Ray Rosas).
Taya Valkyrie over Viper.
Violence Unlimited (Tyler Bateman & Brody King) & Matt Cross over Joey Ryan, Scorpio Sky, & Dan Barry.
