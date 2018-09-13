Bar Wrestling – 13 September 2018 – Quick Results

Tenille Dashwood defeated Viper in the main event of Bar Wrestling’s September 13 show in Baldwin Park. Click for full results.

Bar Wrestling

Bar Wrestling 19: It Can’t Rain All the Time

September 13, 2018

American Legion #241

Baldwin Park, CA

Matt Cross over Marko Stunt via springboard cutter. [9’18]

Solo Darling over Joey Ryan by submission. [9’34]

RockNES Monsters (Yuma & Kevin Martenson) over Mick Moretti & Dan Barry. [14’44]

Jeff Cobb over MJF via Tour of the Islands. [10’27]

Taya Valkyrie, Super Panda, & Luchasaurus over Delilah Doom, Scorpio Sky, & Watts via Road to Valhalla by Valkyrie on Sky. [12’33]

Tenille Dashwood over Viper via one-legged drop kick. [12’17]