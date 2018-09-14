Navigation

PWG Battle of Los Angeles n1 – 14 September 2018 – Results

· 09/14/2018 Full Article

Results 0

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla is holding night 1 of the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles tonight, starting around 8:00 p.m. We will have live results from tonight’s first round and non-tournament match. 

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
2018 Battle of Los Angeles – Night 1
September 14, 2018
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA

Bell time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

Be sure to follow SCU on Twitter for photos and more updates at @socaluncensored.

Still to come:

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Adam Brooks vs. Rey Horus

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Flamita vs. Puma King

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
“Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. “The Product” David Starr

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Bandido vs. T-Hawk

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
CIMA vs. Jody Fleisch

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Brody King vs. PCO

Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher & WALTER) vs. Ilja Dragunov & Shingo Takag

, , , ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.