PWG Battle of Los Angeles n1 – 14 September 2018 – Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla is holding night 1 of the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles tonight, starting around 8:00 p.m. We will have live results from tonight’s first round and non-tournament match.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
2018 Battle of Los Angeles – Night 1
September 14, 2018
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Bell time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.
Still to come:
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Adam Brooks vs. Rey Horus
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Flamita vs. Puma King
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
“Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. “The Product” David Starr
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Bandido vs. T-Hawk
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
CIMA vs. Jody Fleisch
2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match
Brody King vs. PCO
Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher & WALTER) vs. Ilja Dragunov & Shingo Takag
