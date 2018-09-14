PWG Battle of Los Angeles n1 – 14 September 2018 – Results

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla is holding night 1 of the 2018 Battle of Los Angeles tonight, starting around 8:00 p.m. We will have live results from tonight’s first round and non-tournament match.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

2018 Battle of Los Angeles – Night 1

September 14, 2018

Globe Theater

Los Angeles, CA

Bell time is scheduled for 8:00 p.m.

Still to come:

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Adam Brooks vs. Rey Horus

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Flamita vs. Puma King

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

“Bad Boy” Joey Janela vs. “The Product” David Starr

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Bandido vs. T-Hawk

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

CIMA vs. Jody Fleisch

2018 Battle of Los Angeles First Round Match

Brody King vs. PCO

Ringkampf (Timothy Thatcher & WALTER) vs. Ilja Dragunov & Shingo Takag