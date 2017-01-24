2016 Southern California Wrestling Awards Winners Announced

The polls have finished and the votes have been added up. At this time we would like to announce and congratulate the 2016 Southern California Wrestling Awards winners. Click to see the results.

For the complete awards history click here.

Tyler Bateman was named the 2016 Southern California Wrestler of the Year. In 2016 he won championships throughout Southern California, including in AWS, Santino Bros., and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood. Additionally he had three matches nominated for the 2016 match of the year. He won the Paul T. award in 2014, and this is his first wrestler of the year award. Runner up was the 2015 wrestler of the year B-Boy. B-Boy had previously won the wrestler of the year award in 2002 and 2015, and has finished runner up in 2001, 2014, and now 2016. His five times finishing first or second are a record.

Thunder Rosa, who wrestles in Lucha Underground as Kobra Moon, was named the first ever Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year. Aside from her work in Lucha Underground, she had wrestled throughout Southern California in 2016 and held the UIPW women’s title and Vendetta Pro’s NWA Western States tag-team titles with Holidead. Her match with Taya at Sabotage was nominated for match of the year. This is Thunder Rosa’s first award. Sexy Star finished as runner up. Sexy Star, who won the webpoll by a huge margin, had won the Lucha Underground championship in 2016.

“Uptown” Andy Brown & Adrian Quest were named the 2016 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year. In 2016 they held both the EWF and SoCal Pro tag-team titles and have teamed throughout the territory including in DWE, AWS, and FCW. Their match against B-Boy and Lil’ Cholo from November’s AWS show finished 8th in the match of the year voting. This is the first award for both wrestlers. Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa and Holidead) finished as runners up. They held Vendetta Pro’s NWA Western States Tag-Team titles and also teamed in Sabotage, FCW, and AWS.

Eli Everfly won the 2016 Paul T. Memorial Award for the Most Outstanding Wrestler. In 2016 Eli Everfly wrestled in countless promotions throughout Southern California and was nothing short of fearless in the ring. If he was on the show, you were guaranteed to get at least one entertaining match, whether it was in a packed venue, or outside at a taco festival. He finished runner up for this award last year, and was the 2013 Southern California Rookie of the Year. Ricochet finished as the runner up. Generally regarded as one of the best wrestlers in the world, Ricochet had had amazing matches in Lucha Underground and Pro Wrestling Guerrilla in 2016, including being a part of the 2016 Southern California Match of the Year.

Brody King was named the 2016 Southern California Rookie of the Year. Coming out of the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy he had a fantastic year in 2016 despite suffering a broken leg midyear. He has wrestled for countless promotions throughout Southern California including FCW, PCW, CWFH, AWS, and EWF among others. Runner up was Heather Monroe, also out of the Santino Bros. Wrestling Academy.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla was named the Southern California Promotion of the Year for the 13th time in the last 14 years. PWG is considered by some to have the best wrestling in North America and tickets famously sell out in minutes. Finest City Wrestling was the Promotion of the Year runner up. This is only the second time a San Diego based promotion has finished first or second, after SoCal Pro was runner up in 2009.

Ricochet, Will Ospreay, and Matt Sydal defeating Adam Cole and The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) from September 3rd’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night 2 was named the 2016 Southern California Match of the Year. The match was famously given a rare five star rating by Dave Meltzer and has been called the best match in Southern California in decades. Adrian Quest defeating Rocky Romero from August 5th’s EWF show finished as runner up.

Full Results:

2016 Southern California Wrestler of the Year

1. Tyler Bateman 44.754

2. B-Boy 30.2335

3. Jeff Cobb / Matanza Cueto 20.918

4. Lil’ Cholo / Mr. Cisco / Mala Suerte 16.11

5. Uptown Andy Brown 13.918

6. Pentagon Jr. 9.877

7. “Pretty” Peter Avalon 9.4385

8. Ray Rosas 8.918

9. Marty Scurll 5.959

10. Scorpio Sky 3.4385

11. Mike Camden 1.4385

2016 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year

1. Thunder Rosa / Kobra Moon 37.5165

2. Sexy Star 34.6735

3. Ruby Raze 30.2605

4. Sage Sin Supreme 27.058

5. Taya Valkyrie 18.744

6. Holidead 9.9135

7. Hudson Envy 6.603

8. Jezzete Marie 0.2275

2016 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year

1. Uptown Andy Brown & Adrian Quest 32.17

2. Twisted Sisterz (Holidead & Thunder Rosa) 30.34

3. H.A.T.E (Rico Dynamite & Che Cabrera) 26.5775

4. Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) 21.604

5. Friendship Express (Hobo & Jervis Cottonbelly) 18.6765

6. H.A.T.E (Rico Dynamite & Tito Escondido) 12.1435

7. Study Buddies (Darwin Finch & Chaz Herrera) 8.363

8. Classic Connection (Levi Shapiro & Buddy Royal) 3.736

9. Superboy Jr. & Principe Indu Jr. 3.434

10. Killer Baes (Heather Monroe & Laura James) 2.604

2016 Paul T. Memorial Award for the Most Outstanding Wrestler

1. Eli Everfly 32.375

2. Ricochet / Prince Puma 26.3165

3. B-Boy 22.536

4. Adrian Quest 22.1595

5. Douglas James 19.946

6. Jeff Cobb / Matanza Cueto 12.6475

7. Willie Mack 9.4305

8. Scorpio Sky 5.6475

9. Chris Hero 4.6475

10. Brian Cage 3.4305

11. Rey Fenix 3.4305

12. Max X 2.4305

2016 Southern California Rookie of the Year

1. Brody King 63.8255

2. Heather Monroe 42.1255

3. Danny Divine 16.4175

4. Osiris Mittens 15.4585

5. Guy Cool 13.765

6. Super Beetle 6.9625

7. Auntie Hydie 4.204

8. RJ Cruz 2.2415

2016 Southern California Promotion of the Year

1. PWG – Pro Wrestling Guerrilla 52.1265

2. FCW – Finest City Wrestling 33.924

3. PCW – Pacific Coast Wrestling 16.1265

4. Lucha Underground 15.981

5. EWF – Empire Wrestling Federation 15.3195

6. Lucha VaVoom 8.1645

7. VWE – Venue Wrestling Entertainment 4.788

8. SoCal Pro Wrestling 4.6235

9. Baja Stars USA 3.981

10. CWFH – Championship Wrestling From Hollywood 3.6615

2016 Southern California Match of the Year

1. Ricochet, Will Ospreay, & Matt Sydal over The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Adam Cole – PWG – Sept. 3 33.018

2. Adrian Quest over Rocky Romero – EWF – August 5th 20.754

3. Douglas James over B-Boy – FCW – November 5 20.265

4. Danny Limelight over Eli Everfly, Douglas James, and Suede Thompson – FCW – Feb. 20 18.1295

5. Pentagon Jr. & Fenix over Chris Hero & Tommy End – PWG – Sept. 3 13.6475

6. Eli Everfly over Jacob “Riot” Diez – OWA – 05 March 9.116

7. B-Boy & Lil’ Cholo over Pentagon Jr. & Fenix – FCW – July 22 8.5595

8. B-Boy & Lil’ Cholo over “Uptown” Andy Brown & Adrian Quest – AWS – November 26 8.241

9. B-Boy over Douglas James – FCW – June 18 7.9325

10. Tyler Bateman over B-Boy – CWFH – Dec. 04 6.946

*Only the top ten is listed for tag-teams, matches, and promotions.