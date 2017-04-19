PWG announces “Head Like A Cole” on May 19, 2017

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced the lineup for their May 19, 2017 event, “Head Like A Cole“, taking place in Reseda, CA.

Zack Sabre Jr. will be defending the PWG World Heavyweight title against Trent?. By the date of the show Zack Sabre Jr. will be the 4th longest reigning champion in PWG history, having won the title on March 5, 2016. While Trent? has found great success as a tag-team competitor, he has yet to hold any significant singles in his career.

Penta El 0M and Rey Fenix will be making their first PWG tag-team titles defense when they face the former champions, The Young Bucks. The two teams previously met on September 4, 2016 when the Young Bucks successfully defended the title against the Lucha Brothers. These two teams will also be meeting on May 5, 2017 in Tijuana for The Crash.

In what could possibly be a PWG farewell, Adam Cole will be facing Sami Callihan. Adam Cole made his PWG debut on October 22, 2011 when he teamed with Kyle O’Reilly to unsuccessfully challenge The Young Bucks for the PWG tag-team titles. Adam Cole would later win the 2012 Battle of Los Angeles, then on December 1, 2012 he defeated Kevin Steen to become the PWG World champion. Cole ended up holding the title for a record 538 days, finally losing it to his former partner Kyle O’Reilly on May 23, 2014. During Adam Cole’s time in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla he has also been a part of two Southern California matches of the year and won the 2013 Southern California wrestler of the year award.

On June 13, 2013 in what was at the time Sami Callihan’s PWG farewell match, Adam Cole defended his PWG World title against Callihan in a 60 minute ironman match. Sami Callihan returned to PWG on December 11, 2015 after wrestling for three years in NXT.

Also announced for the show is Lio Rush taking on the returning Mark Haskins, ReDradron (Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish) versus The Chosen Bros. (Jeff Cobb & Matthew Riddle), Shane Strickland facing Michael Elgin, and Keith Lee versus Trevor Lee.

“Head Like A Cole” takes place on May 19th, 2017 at 8PM at the American Legion Post #308. The American Legion Post #308 is located at 7338 Canby Ave., Reseda, CA 91335. Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 27, 2017 at 8PM PDT.

