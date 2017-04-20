Announcing Cap’s Comicpalooza The Game feat. FCW

Cap’s Comicpalooza brings to you the stars of Finest City Wrestling for the first time ever on your mobile device. Step in the ring and face off with some of the most eccentric, hard hitting, and high flying warriors of the ring. People like Eli Everfly, Holidead, B-Boy, and Kikyo. Also appearing are international superstars from your TV screens Brian Cage (Lucha Underground) and Matt Riddle (former UFC fighter). With your help we can reach the goal to create the full experience of Cap’s Comicpalooza and release the game for free as well as keep the roster up to date with more faces of independent wrestling. All donations of $20 or more towards the production of the game will gain entry to the BIG LAUNCH PARTY!

Donation Levels:

$10-$50 a thank you and an exclusive poster

$60-$100. Perk 1 plus you are added into the credits.

$110-$200 Perks 1& 2 plus you are added into a stage. 9 available!

For more details go to: https://www.gofundme.com/caps-comicpalooza-the-video-game

(c) Cap’s Comicpalooza The Game