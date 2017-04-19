SoCal News & Notes 04/19/2017

In this week’s Southern California pro-wrestling news and notes we have updates from OWA, VWE, Blood Brothers, SoCal Pro, Baja Stars, New Japan, FCW, Sabotage, and much more. Plus a listing of this week’s SoCal pro-wrestling events. Click for today’s update.—

Oddity Wrestling Alliance has announced their next show will be on May 6, 2017 in San Diego. The show will be taking place at Border X Brewing. The promotion has announced Daga, Garza Jr., Sammy Guevara, Ultimo Ninja, and Mr. 450 for the show so far. They are also teasing a women’s wrestler to be announced. The OWA women’s champion, Ruby Raze, will be wrestling at APW’s big show at the Cow Palace in San Francisco that night and won’t be available for OWA.

—

Venue Wrestling Entertainment will be running what they are saying will be its biggest show ever on June 2, 2017 in Imperial. VWE is calling the show “Venue Mania.” No lineup has been announced yet.

—

Blood Brothers Pro Wrestling has moved their debut show on August 19th from the Clela Arena to VFW Post 10040 in Los Angeles.

Supreme has had to pull out the deathmatch tournament that is part of their inaugural show. He is being replaced by Chuey Martinez.

The 16 wrestler deathmatch tournament, “The SoCal Crimson Cup“, will start with four first round tag-team matches. The second round will be two fatal-four-way matches. The winners of the two four-ways will face in the finals.

The promotion is offering a deal to fans coming in from out of state, where they will get half off admission with an out-of-state ID.

—

Ashley Grace will not be appearing for SoCal Pro for the immediate future.

—

OWA announcer Chris Duncan will be the master of ceremonies for Baja Stars USA’s matches at the San Diego Taco Fest on May 20th.

—

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is advertising a travel package to their Long Beach shows in Japan. The package includes round trip airfare to Los Angeles from Japan, hotel accommodations, and transport to the venues both days. It also includes a dinner party with wrestlers. The price for the package is ¥198,000, or $1,819.00 with today’s exchange rate.

—

Kyle O’Reilly will be replacing Mark Haskins on April 21st’s Pro Wrestling Guerrilla show in Reseda. O’Reilly will be facing Michael Elgin.

—

Ruby Raze will be wrestling former WWE women’s champion Jazz on Texoma Pro’s 9th anniversary show in Sherman, Texas on April 21st. This will be the first meeting between the two.

—

2016’s Southern California wrestler of the year Tyler Bateman will also be on April 21st’s Texoma Pro show. He will be teaming with Brad Michaels versus “The Revolution” Dane Griffin and Seth Allen.

Bateman will also be wrestling for NFWA Alaska Championship Wrestling in Soldotna, Alaska on May 6th

—

B-Boy will be appearing in Seattle this upcoming weekend. On Friday April 21st he will be wrestling for the 321 Battle heavyweight championship against Cole Crazy. On Saturday April 22nd B-Boy will be hosting a seminar and then wrestling against Rickey Shane Page in the main event of Combat Pro Wrestling’s show.

—

Sabotage has created a tag-team championship. The titles will be awarded to the winner of the match between Twisted Sisterz (Thunder Rosa and Holidead) and Extra Talented (Aaron Solow and Ricky Starks) at their May 13th show in Austin, Texas.

—

Finest City Wrestling has announced The Killer Baes (Heather Monroe and Laura James) will be in the Sabotage sponsored match on their June 3rd show.

—

The United Wrestling Network International Wrestling Center in Oxnard will start its first training class on May 1st. Classes will be taught by Peter Avalon, Tyler Bateman, and Dylan Bostic. They are still taking signups for their beginners class. The school can be contacted at unitedwrestlecenter@gmail.com for more info.

—

—

This week’s shows:

4/21:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla presents Game Over, Man in Reseda, CA

4/22:

VWE in Imperial, CA

OCCW in Los Alamitos, CA

Maverick Pro in Los Angeles, CA

PCW “Young Guns” in Long Beach, CA

NWA Vendetta Pro presents Midgetmania in Taft, CA (21 & Over)

4/23:

Championship Wrestling From Hollywood TV Taping in Pt. Hueneme, CA (Free Event)

Aldebaran Wrestling Promotions in Sun Valley, CA

RIW Wrestling in East Los Angeles, CA