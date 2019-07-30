PWG announces Black Taurus as the seventeenth entrant in the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles

Black Taurus has been named the seventeenth entrant in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles. This will be his first Battle of Los Angeles.

Black Taurus made his PWG debut at this past weekend’s PWG Sixteen, teaming with Laredo Kid and Puma King in a defeat to Bandido, Flamita, and Rey Horus. The match has been getting rave reviews, being labeled by some as one of the best matches in PWG history.

Making his wrestling debut in 2005, Black Taurus wrestles primarily for AAA. He won the 2015 Copa de Antonio Pena, which was done Royal Rumble style that year. He is also the current Perros del Mal Heavyweight Champion and was the Lucha Libre VOZ Ultra Champion before that promotion went defunct.

Black Taurus made his MLW debut earlier this year, teaming with Laredo Kid in a loss to Penta El Zero M and Rey Fenix.

PWG’s 2019 Battle of Los Angeles will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday, September 19, 20, and 22. There will be no event on September 21. Ticket details will be announced in August.

Here is a full listing of the announced entrants for the 2019 Battle of Los Angeles:

A-Kid Jonathan Gresham Darby Allin Artemis Spencer Mick Moretti Orange Cassidy Bandido Caveman Ugg Jake Atlas Tony Deppen Rey Fenix Lucky Kid Joey Janela Brody King Bárbaro Cavernario Jungle Boy Black Taurus

Of the fourteen announced entrants, only five have previously competed in a Battle of Los Angeles (Rey Fenix, Joey Janela, Darby Allin, Bandido, Brody King).

BOLA is a single-elimination tournament that takes place over three nights. Nights one and two will feature six first-round matches each, with the second round through finals taking place on night three. The finals will be a three-way elimination match; with the winner of the tournament earning a match for the PWG World Championship.