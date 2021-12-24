PWG announces all participants for the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles

Earlier tonight, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced the final two entrants, kind of, in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, taking place on January 29 and 30. This will be the first Battle of Los Angeles tournament since 2019.

Tonight, Phillip Five Skulls and Buddy Matthews were announced as the final two entrants in the tournament. Philip Five Skulls is a tongue-in-cheek announcement, playing off a tweet made earlier this year. The actual wrestler to take that spot in the tournament will be revealed later, as the promotion is unable to officially announce them yet.

Literally everytime PWG has a show someone is like "Phillip Five Skulls from Dayton is really making a name and PWG should book him." "why no women at PWG?" "How do I download the show that happened 12 hours ago"



Fucking promotions needs a user's manual. — VM (@ViolentMiracle) August 3, 2021

Matthews was formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE before the promotion released him in June. This will be his PWG debut.

Here is the complete list of entrants in January’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament:

Bandido

Jonathan Gresham

Lio Rush

Daniel Garcia

Lee Moriarty

JONAH

Alex Shelley

Kevin Blackwood

Black Taurus

Jack Cartwheel

Aramis

Davey Richards

JD Drake

Rey Horus

Philip Five Skulls*

Buddy Matthews

Bandido and Davey Richards have both previously won the Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Bandido won in 2019, and Davey Richards won the second Battle of Los Angeles in 2006. Richards also competed in the very first Battle of Los Angeles in 2005. Jonathan Gresham was a finalist in 2019

This year the Battle of Los Angeles tournament will feature sixteen wrestlers instead of the usual twenty-four and take place over two nights instead of three.

The tournament will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. An on-sale date for tickets has not been announced yet.