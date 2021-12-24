PWG announces all participants for the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles

Earlier tonight, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla announced the final two entrants, kind of, in the 2022 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, taking place on January 29 and 30. This will be the first Battle of Los Angeles tournament since 2019.
Tonight, Phillip Five Skulls and Buddy Matthews were announced as the final two entrants in the tournament. Philip Five Skulls is a tongue-in-cheek announcement, playing off a tweet made earlier this year. The actual wrestler to take that spot in the tournament will be revealed later, as the promotion is unable to officially announce them yet.
Matthews was formerly known as Buddy Murphy in WWE before the promotion released him in June. This will be his PWG debut.
Here is the complete list of entrants in January’s Battle of Los Angeles tournament:
- Bandido
- Jonathan Gresham
- Lio Rush
- Daniel Garcia
- Lee Moriarty
- JONAH
- Alex Shelley
- Kevin Blackwood
- Black Taurus
- Jack Cartwheel
- Aramis
- Davey Richards
- JD Drake
- Rey Horus
- Philip Five Skulls*
- Buddy Matthews
Bandido and Davey Richards have both previously won the Battle of Los Angeles tournament. Bandido won in 2019, and Davey Richards won the second Battle of Los Angeles in 2006. Richards also competed in the very first Battle of Los Angeles in 2005. Jonathan Gresham was a finalist in 2019
This year the Battle of Los Angeles tournament will feature sixteen wrestlers instead of the usual twenty-four and take place over two nights instead of three.
The tournament will be taking place at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles. An on-sale date for tickets has not been announced yet.
