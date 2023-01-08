PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Night 2 – 08 January 2023 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 01/08/2023

Speedball Mike Bailey won the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, defeating Konsuke Takeshita in the finals. Click for full results from the event including a surprise appearance by Chris Jericho.

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Battle of Los Angeles 2023 – Night 2
January 8, 2023
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA

2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Round 2
Speedball Mike Bailey over Jordynne Grace. [15’41]

2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Round 2
Konosuke Takeshita over Titus Alexander. [9’38]

2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Round 2
Bryan Keith over Masha Slamovich. [15’45]

2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Round 2
Komander over Bandido. [14’42]

2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Round 2
Speedball Mike Bailey over Shun Skywalker. [15’39]

Latigo & Black Taurus over Aramis & Rey Horus. [10’38]

2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Semi Finals
Konsuke Takeshita over Komander. [5’43]

2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Semi Finals
Speedball Mike Bailey over Bryan Keith. [18’12]

JAS (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Sammy Guevara) over Jon Gresham, Player Uno, Michael Oku, SB KENTo, & Kevin Blackwood. [19’12]

2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Finals
Speedball Mike Bailey over Konosuke Takeshita. [27’22]

