PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023 Night 2 – 08 January 2023 – Results

Speedball Mike Bailey won the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, defeating Konsuke Takeshita in the finals. Click for full results from the event including a surprise appearance by Chris Jericho.
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
Battle of Los Angeles 2023 – Night 2
January 8, 2023
Globe Theater
Los Angeles, CA
2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Round 2
Speedball Mike Bailey over Jordynne Grace. [15’41]
2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Round 2
Konosuke Takeshita over Titus Alexander. [9’38]
2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Round 2
Bryan Keith over Masha Slamovich. [15’45]
2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Round 2
Komander over Bandido. [14’42]
2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Round 2
Speedball Mike Bailey over Shun Skywalker. [15’39]
Latigo & Black Taurus over Aramis & Rey Horus. [10’38]
2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Semi Finals
Konsuke Takeshita over Komander. [5’43]
2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Semi Finals
Speedball Mike Bailey over Bryan Keith. [18’12]
JAS (Chris Jericho, Daniel Garcia, Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Sammy Guevara) over Jon Gresham, Player Uno, Michael Oku, SB KENTo, & Kevin Blackwood. [19’12]
2023 Battle of Los Angeles – Finals
Speedball Mike Bailey over Konosuke Takeshita. [27’22]
