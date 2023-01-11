Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor announced for Los Angeles on March 31

At tonight’s AEW Dynamite tapings at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, the promotion announced that Ring of Honor’s Supercard of Honor will be taking place on March 31, 2023 in Los Angeles.

The event will be taking place at the Galen Center on the Campus of USC with a 4:00 pm start time. Tickets will go on sale on January 27. This will be only the second pro-wrestling event to be held at the Galen Center, with Heroes of Lucha Libre drawing about 3,000 (about 1,000 paid) there for an event in 2018. The venue can hold just over 10,000 people, depending on the setup.

ROH has traditionally held their Supercard of Honor pay-per-view during the week leading up to WWE’s Wrestlemania, but with AEW’s Tony Khan purchasing the promotion last year, there had been some question if the tradition would continue. Khan has expressed in an interview that he wasn’t a fan of piggybacking off Wrestlemania weekend.

This will be the first Ring of Honor show in Southern California since 2011. The last time the promotion held any event in California was the 2015 Supercard of Honor in Redwood City, that took place during the week leading up to Wrestlemania 31 in San Francisco.

Ring of Honor’s last stand alone event was their Final Battle pay-per-view on December 10, 2022.

