Nominees announced for the 2022 Southern California Tag Team of the Year

The nominees for the 2022 Southern California Tag-Team of the Year Award have been released and the web poll voting is now open. This year eleven teams have been nominated for the award including two previous winners and six first-time nominees.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Angel Vega & Vito Fratelli

The Brothers Divine (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine)

The Crypto Cartel (Alejandro Mauricio Fernandez & El Primohenio)

Los MexiMachos (Tio Chulo & Tortuga)

Miami Sweet Heat (Laurie Carlson & Lindsey Carlson)

Midnight Heat (Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson)

Reno Scum (Adam Thornstowe & Luster the Legend)

The Shady Boys (DTF & Remi Morgan)

The Tonga Twins (Kaoz & Kona)

West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Issacs)

Wolf Zaddies (Che Cabrera & Bad Dude Tito Escondido)

The Brother’s Divine (2021) and Wolf Zaddies (2020) have previously won the award. Angel Vega & Vito Fratelli, The Crypto Cartel, Los Meximachos, Miami Sweet Heat, Shady Boyz, and Tonga Twins are all nominated for the first time.

Five teams have won the award more than once, with The Young Bucks winning a record five times.

In order to be eligible a team must have partnered together at least five times in Southern California in the calendar year. Only two wrestlers can count for a team, as there is no Freebird rules for the awards.

The webpoll is now open and will be open until January 24.

Previous winners:

Southern California Tag-Team of the Year

The Southern California Year End Awards started in 1999, on SoCal-Wrestling.com and were taken over by SoCalUncensored.com starting in 2001. The awards are largely recognized as one of the most prestigious awards in independent wrestling and have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.