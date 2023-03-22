The 2022 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award nominees have been announced

The nominations have been announced for the 2022 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award. This award has been given annually since 1999 and honors the top wrestler in Southern California who made their professional wrestling debut on or after August 1, 2021. B-Boy was the award’s first winner in 1999, and other notable winners include Samoa Joe, TJ Perkins, Human Tornado, Peter Avalon, Eli Everfly, and Brody King. Kidd Bandit won the 2021 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award.
This year their are twelve nominees representing pro-wrestling schools from across Southern California.
Here are the nominees for the 2022 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award:
- Bamboo
- Blake Troop
- Inferno Abdul
- Jack Slammer
- Jason Levi
- Jeff Roth
- Lex Ford
- Mike November
- Moises Galvez
- Richard Mandrill
- Sunset Tiger
- Xander Phillips
Voting is now open and will be open until March 31, 2022.
Previous winners:
Southern California Rookie of the Year Award
In order to be considered for Southern California Rookie of the Year Award a nominee has to have made their debut on or after August 1 of the prior year. Any wrestlers who debuted on or after August 1, 2022 will be eligible for the 2023 Southern California Rookie of the Year Award.
No doubt that Bamboo is the ROTY!!!!