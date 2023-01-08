Nominees announced for the 2022 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Award

The nominations for the 2022 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Award have been announced. This award honors the top women’s wrestler in Southern California for the year and has been given annually since 2016.

Historically, women’s wrestling was banned in California until 1965 (with a few exceptions made during World War II). Despite an initial boom in the mid-1960s when the ban was first overturned, women’s wrestling in Southern California was fairly sparse until the last decade. With the deeper talent pool for women’s wrestlers in the area, the Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year Award was created in 2016 to highlight women’s wrestling in the area and give it its own spotlight. Thunder Rosa was the inaugural winner of the award.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year:

Delilah Doom

Johnnie Robbie

Ray Lyn / Chantilly Chella

Ruby Raze / Reina Del Rey

Sandra Moone

Viva Van

The six nominees for the 2022 Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year include three prior winners (Delilah Doom (2018), Ruby Raze (2017), and last year’s winner Viva Van). Johnnie Robbie, Ray Lyn, and Sandra Moone are all nominated for the first time.

The web poll is now open and will remain open until January 18, 2023.

Previous winners:

Southern California Women’s Wrestler of the Year

The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in places such as ESPN and the Los Angeles Times as well as national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.