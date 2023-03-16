Nominees Announced for the 2022 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award

The webpoll voting for the 2022 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Promotion of the Year Award is now open for voting. Twenty one different pro-wrestling promotions were nominated for the award in 2022, up by five from last year.

In order to be eligible for the award a promotion must have run at least five events in Southern California in the calendar year and primarily use professionally trained wrestlers on their events.

Game Changer Wrestling won the award in 2021. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has won the award the most times, with fifteen wins in total, but this year marks their return to the ballot, having last been eligible in 2019.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award:

3PWA

Circle 6

Desert Pro Wrestling

Empire Wrestling Federation

FMLL

Game Changer Wrestling

Level Up Pro Wrestling

Lucha Pro

Lucha VaVoom

Millenium Pro Wrestling

New Japan Pro Wrestling

New Traditions Lucha Libre

One Ring Circus

Pro Wrestling Guerrilla

RGR Lucha Libre

RJN Productions

Santino Bros.

SoCal Pro

United Wrestling Network

Venue Wrestling Entertainment

Women of Wrestling

Wrestling Pro Wrestling

The web poll is now open and will remain open until March 27.

The Southern California Promotion of the Year Award was first awarded in 2000, with Ultimate Pro Wrestling as the inaugural winner. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has won the most times, with fifteen wins in total.

Previous Winners:

Southern California Promotion of the Year Award

The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.