Nominees Announced for the 2022 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award

The webpoll voting for the 2022 Southern California Pro-Wrestling Promotion of the Year Award is now open for voting. Twenty one different pro-wrestling promotions were nominated for the award in 2022, up by five from last year.
In order to be eligible for the award a promotion must have run at least five events in Southern California in the calendar year and primarily use professionally trained wrestlers on their events.
Game Changer Wrestling won the award in 2021. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has won the award the most times, with fifteen wins in total, but this year marks their return to the ballot, having last been eligible in 2019.
Here are the nominees for the 2022 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award:
- 3PWA
- Circle 6
- Desert Pro Wrestling
- Empire Wrestling Federation
- FMLL
- Game Changer Wrestling
- Level Up Pro Wrestling
- Lucha Pro
- Lucha VaVoom
- Millenium Pro Wrestling
- New Japan Pro Wrestling
- New Traditions Lucha Libre
- One Ring Circus
- Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
- RGR Lucha Libre
- RJN Productions
- Santino Bros.
- SoCal Pro
- United Wrestling Network
- Venue Wrestling Entertainment
- Women of Wrestling
- Wrestling Pro Wrestling
The web poll is now open and will remain open until March 27.
The Southern California Promotion of the Year Award was first awarded in 2000, with Ultimate Pro Wrestling as the inaugural winner. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has won the most times, with fifteen wins in total.
Previous Winners:
Southern California Promotion of the Year Award
The Southern California Year End Awards have been held annually since 1999 to honor the best in Southern California pro-wrestling for the year. The awards have been referenced in national and international wrestling media. The voting for the awards consists of two parts: a public web poll worth 35% of the total vote and balloting by a committee of voters, which is worth 65% of the total.
Be the first to comment on "Nominees Announced for the 2022 Southern California Promotion of the Year Award"