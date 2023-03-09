Level Up – 04 March 2023 – Results

CJ Tino defeated Leo Canedo to retain the Level Up Championship in the main event of the promotion’s March 4 event in San Diego, CA. Click for full results.

Level Up

U.N.I.T.Y.

March 4, 2023

San Diego, CA

Jeremiah Fresh over Cam August, “The Jackal” Jeff Roth, FATAL, Joey Hustle, & Brendan Divine via Uranage. (07:07.45)

Barbie Boi over “The X-Factor” Xander Philips via Stratusfaction. (06:31.80)

24k (Michael Hopkins & Miggy Rose) over The Holy Storm (THE REBEL STORM & “The Reverend” Bishop Thunderbird) via Electric Chair Leg Drop. (12:05.08)

B-Boy over Zara Zakher via BrainBuster. (17:20.36)

The Shadys (“The Ace Of Shade” D.T.F. & “The King Of Shade” Remi Morgan) over Lucha Clan (Bamboo & Flama) via Sha-D. (08:12.72)

J2 Mattioli over Danny Divine via Playmaker Lariat. (11:52.42)

High Fantasy (“Some Dude Chillin” S.D.C & Artorias) over “The Kingmaker” Robin Shaw & His Intern via Pinfall. (09:39.18)

CJ Tino over Leo Cañedo via Chaos Theory to retain the Level Up Championship. (13:44.94)