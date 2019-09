Level Up – 01 September 2019 – Results

Mike Camden and Andy Brown went to a double-DQ in the main event of Level Up Pro Wrestling School’s first anniversary event on September 1 in La Mesa, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Level Up

Showcase: We Still Here Homie

September 1, 2019

Level Up Pro Wrestling School

La Mesa, CA

Remi Morgan over Chuck Mercer.

KC Douglas over Frankie Frank.

Hunter Freeman over Dylan Kyle Cox.

Terex over Robin Shaw.

J2 Mattiolli, Michael Hopkins, & B-Boy over Vinny Wasco, RJ Santos, & Hyde.

Andy Brown vs. Mike Camden goes to a double DQ.