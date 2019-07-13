Ground Zero – 13 July 2019 – Results

Andy Brown defeated Matt Vandagriff to retain the Ground Zero Championship in the main event of Ground Zero’s July 13 event in Imperial Beach. Click for full results.

Ground Zero

93 til’ Infinity

July 13, 2019

Imperial Beach Sports Park

Imperial Beach, CA

Hyde over Valdez (B-Minus) and RJ Santos in a triple-threat. [6’32]

Eli Everfly over Danny Limelight via Canadian Destroyer. [10’37]

Slice Boogie over Ruby Raze via roll up. [7’19]

Adrian Quest, B-Boy, & Ju Dizz over Suede Thompson, Chris Bey, & Ice Williams. [13’10]

Mike Camden over Tyler Bateman via crucifix. [14’47]

The Millennials (Danny Divine, Brendan Divine, & Daniel Moon) over 8 Bit Lit (KC Douglas, Michael Hopkins, & J2 Mattioli). [10’12]

Dom Kubrick & Ray Rosas over True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) via double superkick on Hogg. [10’42]

Jake Atlas over Douglas James to become the number one contender for the Ground Zero Championship. [15’18]

Andy Brown over Matt Vandagriff via package piledriver to retain the Ground Zero Championship. [15’16]