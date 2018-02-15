[Press Release] Ground Zero: Phase 3 venue announcement, new match added!

(San Diego, CA – February 15th, 2018) After previously announcing a venue change for our next event on March 31st, Ground Zero: Phase 3 will now be moving back to its originally scheduled venue, the Imperial Beach Sports Park, in Imperial Beach, CA.

Prior to Phase 2 on February 3rd, the staff at the Imperial Beach Sports Park informed Ground Zero officials that the venue would be unavailable for March 31st. After receiving the news, Ground Zero officials reached out to the staff at the Montgomery-Waller Recreation Center, home of Baja Stars USA, and booked the venue for March 31st.

Earlier this week, Ground Zero officials were contacted by the staff members of the Imperial Beach Sports Park, who informed Ground Zero that the venue would now be available for an event on that date. After some considerations, Ground Zero officials made the call to move Ground Zero: Phase 3 back to its originally scheduled venue, the Imperial Beach Sports Park.

Ground Zero officials would like to thank the staff at the Montgomery-Waller Recreation Center for opening their venue to us. We’d also like to thank Baja Stars USA for their support as well.

Along with the venue change, Ground Zero officials have also finalized a new match for Ground Zero: Phase 3. On March 31st as Dicky Mayer (0-1) makes his Ground Zero return to take on the “Definition Of Pain” Terex (0-0, GZ Singles Debut)!

Other matches announced for Ground Zero: Phase 3 include:

-“Uptown” Andy Brown (1-0) vs. Douglas James (0-0)

-“The Goddamn Man” Tyler Bateman (2-0) vs. “The Fly” Eli Everfly (1-1)

-True Grit (Jesse James & Hoss Hogg) (1-0) vs. Los Luchas (Phoenix Star & Zokre) (0-0)

-Delilah Doom (0-0) vs. Heather Monroe (0-0)

-The Invitational (1 of 2): Ju Dizz (0-0, Invitee) vs. Karl Fredericks (0-0, Invitee)

-The Invitational (2 of 2): Jorel Nelson (0-0, Invitee) vs. Owen Travers (0-0, Invitee)

-Triple Threat Match: Adrian Quest (0-0) vs. SoCal Crazy (0-1) vs. Famous B (0-1)

Tickets for Ground Zero: Phase 3 are $20 for Adult General Admission, and $10 for Military GA. Standing Room Only tickets will also be available for $10 if necessary. Kids under the age of 10 years old will receive a free Kids GA or SRO ticket with purchase of Adult GA or SRO. Front Row seats for Ground Zero: Phase 3 are sold out.

Online tickets can be purchased through PayPal. To reserve tickets or for other inquiries, contact Groundzeroprowrestling@gmail.com.

Ground Zero: Phase 3 at the Imperial Beach Sports Park in Imperial Beach, CA with a 7:30pm bell time. The Imperial Beach Sports Park is located at 425 Imperial Beach Blvd, Imperial Beach, CA 91932. The first will receive a free commemorative 2.25″ Ground Zero: Phase 3 button.