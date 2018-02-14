This Saturday’s CXF 11: Alpha Dogs Fight Previews

The promotional gem of the California Mixed Martial Arts scene, California Xtreme Fighting returns with CXF 11: Alpha Dog. The social order will never be the same as this collective group of “Alphas” look to separate themselves from the pack. Two CXF Championship Belts will be up for grabs in the Lightweight and Flyweight divisions, and new contenders continue to emerge as CXF continues to showcase the top mixed martial artists on the West coast.

Richard Leroy vs Darren Smith Jr

Lightweight interim Title Fight

In 2017, these two warriors were set to collide in the first ever ‘Cali Kings’ tournament. However an injury to Leroy in the first round prevented him from facing Smith in the second round. With CXF champion Roosevelt Roberts on the shelf after his impressive Bellator MMA debut, the timing is once again perfect for Smith and Leroy to square off. Both Leroy and Smith have similar aspects to their game, but the execution of their game plans is quite different. Both fighters love bringing the fight to the mat, but Smith is a smashing machine, where Leroy is more of a ‘punch to pass’ type fighter who looks for openings to submit his opponents. On their feet, Leroy may have the slight edge in power but Smith is an aggressive juggernaut who can overwhelm his opponents early. But Leroy has proven in the past he can take a shot as well as he can give it, so this fight end up being just another back and forth war for Mr. Leroy. The Studio City crowd will certainly be on their feet for this lightweight showdown.

Georgie Garcia vs Christian Rodriguez

Flyweight Title Fight

Newly crowned CXF Flyweight Champion Georgie Garcia earned his strap in dominant fashion defeating former Champion Steve Ramirez at CXF 10. Quickly turning around and hungry for another scrap, Garcia is looking to become the first defending Flyweight Champion. However, former flyweight contender Christian Rodriguez is back and looking to spoil those plans. In his last appearance under the CXF banner, Rodriguez showcased his slick jiu jitsu game submitting Levon Sargysan in the very first round with a nasty armlock. Both Garcia and Rodriguez seem to prefer the ground attack so this fight may end up becoming a chess match on the mat. Or the ground games could neutralize themselves leaving us with a knock down drag out brawl. Either way, we win!

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Justin Baseman

170 Pounds

Expect fireworks early and often in this welterweight showdown as local gunslinger Daniel Rodriguez looks to defend his So Cal territory against the veteran, multi-disciplined Nor-Cal native Justin Baseman. Alternating between kickboxing and mixed martial arts, Basemen has fought in some of the most prestigious organizations in the world. With multiple world titles, Baseman is looking to add another by earning a shot at the CXF welterweight title (currently held by Mike Jasper). He will certainly need all that experience to fend off the attack of the much younger Rodriguez. Coming off his first loss in his last bout (a very controversial split decision loss), Rodriguez is looking to give the judges the night off, and leave no doubt, as he has in his previous fights.

Serob Minasyan vs AJ Bryant

145 Pounds

Built like a tank, and just as explosive, Serob Minasyan has quickly become a fan favorite at CXF MMA and for good reason. From the opening bell, Minasyan produces a relentless pace. And with his power, he can turn the lights out with one shot. However, Minasyan finds his toughest opponent to date in AJ Bryant. Equally deadly on his feet, or on the mat, Bryant can touch you up with his nasty kicks or he can suffocate you on the ground. Expect a back and forth battle that starts off hot and heavy early, but eventually it should settle in to a battle of strategy as this one is certain to be a war.

Markus Kowal vs Benji Gomez

135 Pounds

There isn’t much to figure out when you step in the cage against Benji ‘The Brawler’ Gomez. Simply put, he is there to take your head off your shoulders. His unorthodox style and relentless aggression can and has overwhelmed many of his opponents. Expect that same type of volume in this one, as he steps back in the CXF cage to take on Marcus Kowal in Kowal’s farewell fight. Kowal, a complete mixed martial artist with excellent muay thai and boxing, may have the advantage in pedigree. But Kowal has been away from the sport for 5 years and is looking to step back in the cage one last time to finish his career on his terms.

Edmen Shahbazian vs Aaron Hamilton

185 Pounds

Edmen Shahbazian is at the point in his career where he is looking to shed the prospect moniker in favor of the contender one. In order for that to happen, he has to be able to take out dangerous dudes like Bellator MMA veteran Aaron Hamilton. Hamilton is looking for his first win since shocking the MMA community when he took out Kevin Fergusson Jr. (Baby Slice) back in 2016. Looking to recapture that success, ‘The Snake’ now has his sites on another big name prospect. Shahbazian should have an edge in the striking department, but if the fight finds its way to the mat it could be anyone’s game.

Niko Ruiz vs Christian Bizarretty

155 Pounds

Kickboxing sensation Niko Ruiz looks to continue his ascension through the mixed martial ranks as he takes on CXF veteran Christian Bizarretty. With many eyes in the sport already on Ruiz, this fight could be a great stage for him to showcase his skill. But Ruiz with have to keep a keen eye on Bizzarretty and his length. Expect a stand up brawl in this exciting lightweight showdown.

Brian Del Rosario vs Donte Stubbs

155 Pounds

This fight is certain to have the crowd on the their feet as decorated strikers Brian ‘The Bad Boy’ Del Rosario and Donte ‘The Savage’ Stubbs are set to face off in a lightweight showdown. Both Stubbs and Del Rosario have been on a roll of late. They both tasted victory on the same card in December setting up this rather destructive matchup. The winner of this bout could find himself in line for a title shot down the road, adding a little fuel to an already explosive matchup.

Brianna Fissori vs Brittany Victoria Grizzle

140 Pounds

In her last CXF bout, Brianna Fissori found herself on the wrong end of a razor close decision, in what needed up being one of the most entertaining fights in CXF promotional history. Now looking to turn her unfortunate losing streak around, ‘The Pink Ranger’ returns to face off against decorated amateur Brittany Victoria Grizzle. ‘The Bombshell’ is jumping into deep water in her debut to take on a veteran like Fissori. Expect an exciting fight as both of these ladies have left a very bloody path leading up to this moment.

Chris Sykes vs Taylor Alfaro

135 Pounds

With the bantamweight division wide open, this fight could go a long way in determining the updated pecking order in the 135lbs division. Chris Sykes introduced himself to the CXF fans in his last bout when he systematically dismantled Chris Mendoza before submitting his opponent in the second round. The dominant win for Syke warranted a step up in competition and put the rest of the division on notice. His opponent Taylor Alfaro is currently riding atop a three fight win streak, punctuated by a slick submission victory over Mark Alvidrez in his last bout. The stage is set and both of these warriors are looking to put on a show, so you can expect a war!

Hugo Aranda vs Tom Landeros

130 Pounds

Two years ago as young martial artists Hugo Aranda and Tom Landeros squared off in an amateur showcase that Landeros was able to win by submission. Since then both fighters have seen their careers on an upward trajectory that once again has them set on a collision course. If Aranda can keep Landeros on the end of his reach it could be long night for the Landeros. But if the fight finds its way to the mat, it could very well end the same way as the first engagement with Landeros locking up a submission. This flyweight bout may produce a future contender for the 125 lbs belt.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.bashboxing.com.

For more info on CXF MMA, go to www.CXFMMA.com

Doors Open at 6:30pm; First Bout at 7:00pm SHARP.

All bouts are subject to change.