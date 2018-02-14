SoCal News & Notes 02/14/2018

In today’s Valentine’s Day edition of SoCal News & Notes we have the latest on PWG, FIST Combat, CWFH, Lucha Underground, Ground Zero, Knokx Pro, SoCal Pro and much more. Click for today’s update.

—

Brody King will be making his Pro Wrestling Guerrilla debut at their next show, Neon Knights, on February 16 in Reseda. He will be facing Adam Brooks in what will be the first meeting of the two wrestlers. This is a late replacement for Matt Sydal, who was removed from the card due to a reported injury.

With King’s appearance on Friday, it will mark the first debut for a Southern California trained wrestler in PWG since Steen Wolf on October 22, 2011. On that show Ray Rosas, Fidel Bravo, Famous B, and Chris Kadillak made their PWG debuts.

—

FIST Combat will be holding their next show on April 13 at the Masonic Hall in San Diego. The scheduled main event is Eli Everfly teaming with The Viking War Party (Alexander Rudolph & Jake Parnell) against Biagio Crescenzo, Donnie Suarez, and Azrael. This will be the Southern California debuts for Viking War Party.

Other matches announced for April 13 are Ruby Raze versus Human Tornado, Biggie Biggz versus Harambe in a kaiju MMA match, a rematch between True Grit and Pulp Fistn’, and a barbwire match between Dirty Ron McDonald and either Randy Order or Chip Law.

Douglas James will be debuting for FIST Combat on May 11 and Teddy Hart will be making his return to the promotion in June.

—

FIST Combat also announced a new rule in their promotion involving B-Boy. They are making B-Boy the company’s “gatekeeper” and if any wrestler beats him they can challenge for the title of their choice. Once B-Boy wins three gatekeeper matches he can then challenge for any title.

—

This past weekend, Southern California regulars Tyler Bateman, Mike Camden, Killer Kross, Dylan Bostic, and Jarek 1:20 were at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL for WWE tryouts.

—

Jushin “Thunder” Liger, Atlantis, Okumura, Sin Bodhi, and Rey Bucanero are all scheduled for Lucha Wrestling Puroresu’s March 18 show in Pico Rivera.

—

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s scheduled April 14 show in Shanghai, China is set to feature a NWA Worlds title match. Nick Aldis is scheduled to defend against former NWA champion Colt Cabana.

—

Tickets for the first three taping dates for Lucha Underground’s season four were made available yesterday and were all gone within 15 minutes. For season four they will be filming on Fridays as well as Saturday and Sundays. The warehouse where they had their Temple set was no longer available, so this season will be filmed at Union Central Cold Storage in downtown Los Angeles.

—

Ground Zero announced Famous B versus Adrian Quest versus SoCal Crazy has been added to their March 31 show in San Diego.

—

Knokx Pro has announced some additional names for their April 29 WrestleFair in Perris. Added to the show are Joey Ryan, Darren Young, Sheik Khan Abadi, Reno Scum, and Candice Michelle. Previously announced were Mil Mascaras and a Samoan Dynasty family reunion.

—

Orange County Championship Wrestling is opening their own Twitch channel at twitch.tv/occw.

—

There will be a number-one contender’s ladder match between Andy Brown and Ju Dizz at the March 10 SoCal Pro show in San Marcos. The winner will face Ricky Mandel for the SoCal Pro Heavyweight title in a cage match at the promotion’s 11th anniversary show on April 14 in Oceanside.

—

PCW Ultra announced Darby Allin for an upcoming show.

—

Chavo Guerrero Jr. will be appearing at Venue Wrestling Entertainment’s second anniversary show on May 4 in Imperial.

—

—

This week’s events:

2/14:

Lucha VaVoom in Los Angeles, CA (21 & Over)

2/15:

Fight Club OC in Costa Mesa, CA

Lucha VaVoom in Los Angeles, CA (21 & Over)

Wrestling Pro Wrestling in North Hollywood, CA

2/16:

Millennium Pro Wrestling in Moorpark, CA

Venue Wrestling Entertainment in Brawley, CA

PWG presents Neon Knights in Reseda, CA

2/17:

Baja Stars USA “2nd Anniversary” in San Diego, CA

CXF 11: Alpha Dogs in Studio City, CA

EWF in San Bernardino, CA

2/18:

Aldebaran Wrestling Promotions in Huntington Park, CA

FMLL in El Monte, CA

Lucha Libre Alliance in Los Angeles, CA