Full lineup for Epic Pro Wrestling’s February 24th event announced

The full lineup for Epic Pro Wrestling‘s February 24th show has been announced.

Scheduled to headline the event, titled A Pace That Kills, will be a double-main event featuring Jordan Cruz vs. the debuting Kevin Blackwood, and Royce Isaacs vs. the debuting Starboy Charlie. A Pace That Kills is also scheduled to feature a Highlander Rules match between Ray Rosas and Calder McColl. The rules and stipulations for that match have yet to be announced as of press time

A Pace That Kills is also scheduled to feature three tag team matches, including The South Pacific Savages (Juicy Finau & Journey Fatu) vs. The Brothers Divine (Brendan & Danny Divine), The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera) vs. The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley), and DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) vs. The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff & Damian Drake).

Other matches set to take place at Epic Pro Wrestling’s A Pace That Kills include Cameron Gates vs. Darwin Finch in a Super Secret TRIPLE Probation match that is part currently of an ongoing storyline involving Finch, and Chris Nasty vs. SoCal lucha libre legend Zokre in his Epic Pro debut.

A replay of the vent will be made available for on-demand streaming through TrillerTV+ (formerly known as FITE+) at a date to be announced.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s A Pace That Kills takes place at the Bill Greene Sports Complex, located at 4835 Clara St. Cudahy, CA 90201. The main show is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM, with doors scheduled to open at 6:30 PM. A Pace That Kills will also feature a prelim card at 6:40 PM. Details and information on matches and participants have yet to be announced as of match time.

Tickets for A Pace That Kills are available at Eventbrite.com. Front Row tickets are $25 on Eventbrite and will be $40 at the door. General Admission tickets are $20.

