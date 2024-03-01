Epic Pro Wrestling – 24 February 2024 – Results

Kevin Blackwood vs. Jordan Cruz at Epic Pro Wrestling on February 24th in Los AngelesKevin Blackwood vs. Jordan Cruz at Epic Pro Wrestling on February 24th in Los Angeles

Posted By: SoCalUNCENSORED.com 03/01/2024

Jordan Cruz defeated Kevin Blackwood in the main event of Epic’s February 24 event in Cudahy, CA. Click for full results.

Epic Pro Wrestling

A Pace That Kills

February 24, 2024

Pre-Show
Casey Ferreira over Loverboy Leo and Romeo Guzman in a Triple Threat match (4:16)
Oscar Manual Felix over Chaz Price (6:06)

Main Show

Cameron Gates over Darwin Finch (11:54)
The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff & Damian Drake) over DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) (10:04)
Chris Nasty over Zokre (13:43)
The Brothers Divine (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine) over Hoss Hogg & Journey Fatu (6:28)
Ray Rosas over Calder McColl in a Highlander Rules match (23:35)
The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera) over The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley) (14:34)
Royce Isaacs over Starboy Charlie (12:44)
Jordan Cruz over Kevin Blackwood (22:01)

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

SoCalUNCENSORED.com
The authority on wrestling and MMA in Southern California since 2001.

Be the first to comment on "Epic Pro Wrestling – 24 February 2024 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.