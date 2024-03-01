Epic Pro Wrestling – 24 February 2024 – Results

Jordan Cruz defeated Kevin Blackwood in the main event of Epic’s February 24 event in Cudahy, CA. Click for full results.
Epic Pro Wrestling
A Pace That Kills
February 24, 2024
Pre-Show
Casey Ferreira over Loverboy Leo and Romeo Guzman in a Triple Threat match (4:16)
Oscar Manual Felix over Chaz Price (6:06)
Main Show
Cameron Gates over Darwin Finch (11:54)
The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff & Damian Drake) over DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) (10:04)
Chris Nasty over Zokre (13:43)
The Brothers Divine (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine) over Hoss Hogg & Journey Fatu (6:28)
Ray Rosas over Calder McColl in a Highlander Rules match (23:35)
The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera) over The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley) (14:34)
Royce Isaacs over Starboy Charlie (12:44)
Jordan Cruz over Kevin Blackwood (22:01)
