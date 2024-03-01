Epic Pro Wrestling – 24 February 2024 – Results

Jordan Cruz defeated Kevin Blackwood in the main event of Epic’s February 24 event in Cudahy, CA. Click for full results.

Epic Pro Wrestling

A Pace That Kills

February 24, 2024

Pre-Show

Casey Ferreira over Loverboy Leo and Romeo Guzman in a Triple Threat match (4:16)

Oscar Manual Felix over Chaz Price (6:06)

Main Show

Cameron Gates over Darwin Finch (11:54)

The Unguided (Matt Vandagriff & Damian Drake) over DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) (10:04)

Chris Nasty over Zokre (13:43)

The Brothers Divine (Brendan Divine & Danny Divine) over Hoss Hogg & Journey Fatu (6:28)

Ray Rosas over Calder McColl in a Highlander Rules match (23:35)

The Wolf Zaddies (Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera) over The Krusty Krew (Dom Kubrick & Lucas Riley) (14:34)

Royce Isaacs over Starboy Charlie (12:44)

Jordan Cruz over Kevin Blackwood (22:01)