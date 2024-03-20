Ante Up 2, Better Each Day 2 announced by Epic Pro

Epic Pro Wrestling has announced two new events, including Ante Up 2 in June and Better Each Day 2 in August.

On June 2nd, Epic Pro will team up with Jamie Iovine to present Ante Up 2 at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. The first Ante Up took place on May 15th, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV. It was co-produced by Jamie Iovine and Game Changer Wrestling. Later that year, Jamie Iovine went on to promote Halloween Hootenanny on October 26th, 2021 in Burbank, CA.

Wrestlers currently announced for Ante Up 2 include Kevin Blackwood, Royce Isaacs, and Jordan Cruz. More names are expected to be announced shortly. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale on Monday, March 25th at 12 PM PDT on Dice.FM.

Epic Pro also announced their second-anniversary show, Better Each Day 2, will take place on August 10th at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA.

The event is currently slated to feature former PROGRESS and NXT UK Tag Team Champions and current TNA stars The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson). No other names have been announced as of press time, but further details are expected to be announced over the next few months. Tickets for the event are currently on sale at Eventbrite.com.

The original Better Each Day, Epic Pro’s first-anniversary show, was held on August 19th, 2023. The main event featured Ray Rosas vs. Juicy Finau in a Guerrilla Warfare match. Better Each Day also featured Royce Isaacs vs. Jordan Cruz, Bad Dude Tito vs. Kidd Bandit, Johnnie Robbie vs. Brooke Havok, and Titus Alexander vs. Calder McColl.

Epic Pro Wrestling presents Jamie Iovine’s Ante Up 2 on June 2nd, 2024 at Don Quixote in Los Angeles, CA. Don Quixote is located at 2811 E Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023. Bell time is scheduled for 6:00 PM.

Epic Pro Wrestling will also present Better Each Day 2 on August 10th, 2024 at the Bill Greene Sports Complex in Cudahy, CA. The Bill Greene Sports Complex is located at 4835 Clara St., Cudahy, CA 90201.