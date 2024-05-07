Lineup announced for Epic Pro Wrestling and Jamie Iovine’s Ante Up 2 in Los Angeles on June 2nd

The lineup for Epic Pro Wrestling and Jamie Iovine’s Ante Up 2 has been released, with Filthy Tom Lawlor versus Jordan Cruz set to be the main event. The event will be Epic Pro Wrestling’s first event outside of Cudahy, taking place in Los Angeles at Don Quixote on June 2nd, 2024.

Here is the full press release for Ante Up 2:

Burbank, CA – May 7th, 2024 – The full lineup for Epic Pro Wrestling and Jamie Iovine’s Ante Up 2 on June 2nd, 2024 at Don Quixote in Los Angeles has been announced, with a match between Jordan Cruz and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor set to headline the event. Cruz is coming off a huge main event victory over Kevin Blackwood at Epic Pro Wrestling’s previous event in February and looks to continue his momentum against his toughest opponent yet, NJPW and MLW star and former UFC fighter Tom Lawlor!

Other headline matches slated for Epic Pro Wrestling and Jamie Iovine’s Ante Up 2 include Adrian Quest going one-on-one against Lucha Libre and AEW star The Beast Mortos (formerly known as Black Taurus), Kevin Blackwood vs. Ray Rosas, Rey Horus vs. Royce Isaacs, and Richard Holliday vs. Shane Haste of TMDK.

Ante Up 2 is also slated to feature a match featuring the event’s co-promoter, Jamie Iovine, who will be going up against West Coast wrestling powerhouse Vinnie Massaro. While he is best known for his work in business and entertainment, Iovine has spent the past few years training under Royce Isaacs and has competed in matches at the Chatsworth-based promotion Millennium Pro Wrestling. However, will that be enough to overcome the 25 years of experience possessed by Vinnie Massaro?

Ante Up 2 will also see matches featuring Zyra vs. Zara Zakher in Zakher’s Epic Pro Wrestling debut, as well as an All-Star Trios match featuring Chris Nasty and the Unguided(Matt Vandagriff & Damian Drake) facing DoomFly (Delilah Doom & Eli Everfly) and the debuting Brandon Gatson.

Tickets for Ante Up 2 on June 2nd at Don Quixote in Los Angeles are now available at Dice.FM. Front Row tickets are $40 and General Admission tickets are $30. Doors are scheduled to open at 5:00 PM, with the show slated to start at 6:00 PM. Don Quixote is located at 2811 E Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90023.

A replay of the event will be made available as part of TrillverTV’s TrillerTV+ subscription service. The premiere date is to be announced.

About Epic Pro Wrestling

Founded in 2022 by Andrew Pesina, the Burbank-based Epic Pro Wrestling has aimed to put on the highest-quality professional wrestling shows in Los Angeles County for fans in Southern California while also elevating local talents. Epic Pro Wrestling shows are currently available on TrillerTV’s subscription video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service known as TrillerTV+.

About Jamie Iovine

Jamie Iovine, Co-Founder of the shopping channel NTWRK and VP/Contributing Editor of Pop Culture for Complex has been in the wrestling business since 2018. Formerly the Manager of Royce Isaacs, Iovine decided to enter the ring himself in 2021 and has been an active competitor since then. He has also been behind recent shows such as Ante Up 1 in Las Vegas and the Halloween Hootenanny in Burbank. Iovine’s one goal in the wrestling business is to give back to something that has brought him so much joy and happiness. With Ante Up 2, Iovine hopes to once again be able to provide a great place for fans to enjoy superior wrestling talent and to give a platform for independent wrestlers to shine and do what they do best.