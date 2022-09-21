Ray Rosas vs. Super Astro Jr., announced for Epic Pro’s next event in Burbank on November 12th

Epic Pro announced two matches for their sophomore event on November 13 in Burbank, CA. The promotion announced that the 2021 Southern California Wrestler of the Year Ray Rosas will be facing Super Astro Jr. and Cam Gates will face the debuting Adrian Quest.

(LOS ANGELES, CA, September 21, 2022) – The first two matches for Epic Pro Wrestling’s second event, No One Left To Blame in Burbank, CA on November 12th, 2022, have been announced as Ray Rosas will face the debuting Super Astro Jr., and Cameron Gates will go up against the debuting Adrian Quest.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s No One Left To Blame is also scheduled to feature Calder McColl, Delilah Doom, Jordan Cruz, The Brothers Divine (Danny & Brendan Divine), Diego Valens, and Hoss Hogg, with more wrestlers and matches to be announced in the next few weeks.

Tickets for Epic Pro Wrestling’s No One Left To Blame are available now at noonelefttoblame.eventbrite.com. Front Row tickets are $30 on Eventbrite, and General Admission tickets are $25 on Eventbrite. Tickets at the door will be $40 for Front Row tickets and $30 for General Admission.

Epic Pro Wrestling’s Down Swinging takes place November 12th at 300 E Angeleno Ave Burbank, CA 91502. Bell time is 7:00 PM, with doors opening at 6:30 PM.

For updates and information, follow Epic Pro Wrestling’s social media accounts for all the latest news regarding Epic Pro’s debut event.

