VXS – 22 September 2022 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 09/22/2022

JTG defeated Matthew Justice in the main event of the September 22 VXS event, Awful Things, in Baldwin Park, CA. Click for full results.

Violence x Suffering
Awful Things
September 22, 2022
American Legion
Baldwin Park, CA

Dark Match
Juicy Finau over Viktor.

Arez over Starboy Charlie.

Kevin Blackwood over Gabriel Skye.

B-Boy over Santana Jackson.

Dr. Reacted over Hunter Freeman.

Doomfly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Wasted Youth (Dylan McKay & Marcus Mathers).

Jimmy Lloyd over Jacob Fatu.

Brian Cage over Jordan Oliver.

JTG over Matthew Justice.

