JTG defeated Matthew Justice in the main event of the September 22 VXS event, Awful Things, in Baldwin Park, CA. Click for full results.
Violence x Suffering
Awful Things
September 22, 2022
American Legion
Baldwin Park, CA
Dark Match
Juicy Finau over Viktor.
Arez over Starboy Charlie.
Kevin Blackwood over Gabriel Skye.
B-Boy over Santana Jackson.
Dr. Reacted over Hunter Freeman.
Doomfly (Eli Everfly & Delilah Doom) over Wasted Youth (Dylan McKay & Marcus Mathers).
Jimmy Lloyd over Jacob Fatu.
Brian Cage over Jordan Oliver.
JTG over Matthew Justice.
Be the first to comment on "VXS – 22 September 2022 – Results"