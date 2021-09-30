VXS – 30 September 2021 – Results

Robbie Eagles defeated Jimmy Lloyd in the main event of the SoCal debut for VXS in Baldwin Park on September 30. Click for full results from the event.

Violence X Suffering

Makaveli

September 30, 2021

American Legion

Baldwin Park, CA

Eli Everfly over Starboy Charlie.

Kevin Blackwood over Adrian Quest.

Delilah Doom over Super Panda, Greg Sharp, Brandon Gatson, Gabriel Skye, Slice Boogie, and Matt Vandagriff.

JTG over Chris Bey.

Brian Cage over Willie Mack and Alex Zayne.

Jordan Oliver over Rocky Romero.

Robbie Eagles over Jimmy Lloyd.