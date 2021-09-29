WCWC – 26 September 2021 – Results

Brandon Gatson defeated Ric Ellis for the WCWC Heavyweight Championship in the main event of Westcoast Wrestling Company’s September 26 event in Hemet. Click for full results.

Westcoast Wrestling Company

September 26, 2021

Wheelhouse

Hemet, CA

Manny Mars over Romeo Cruz, Hunter Freeman and Vito Fratelli to become the new Wildcard Champion.

Biggie Biggs over Hoss Hogg in a Westcoast Street Fight.

Eric Cross over SoCal Crazy

The Old Guard over Team High Risk in a Double Chain Match.

Brandon Gatson over Ric Ellis to win the WCWC Heavyweight Championship.