WCWC – 19 June 2021 – Results

Ric Ellis defeated Brandon Gatson to win the vacant WCWC Championship at June 19’s WCWC event in Hemet, CA. Click for full results.

Westcoast Wrestling Company

June 19, 2021

The Wheelhouse

Hemet, CA

Eric Cross over Vintage Dragon.

The Old Guard (Rudy Luna & Cordova) over Team High Risk.

Biggie Biggs over ??? & ???

So Cal Crazy over Journey Fatu by DQ.

Manny Marz over Gustin Uberstud, Ruben Iglaesis, and Rixter.

Ric Ellis over Brandon Gatson to win the vacant WCWC Championship.