WCWC – 19 June 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 06/20/2021

Ric Ellis defeated Brandon Gatson to win the vacant WCWC Championship at June 19’s WCWC event in Hemet, CA. Click for full results.

Westcoast Wrestling Company
June 19, 2021
The Wheelhouse
Hemet, CA

Eric Cross over Vintage Dragon.

The Old Guard (Rudy Luna & Cordova) over Team High Risk.

Biggie Biggs over ??? & ???

So Cal Crazy over Journey Fatu by DQ.

Manny Marz over Gustin Uberstud, Ruben Iglaesis, and Rixter.

Ric Ellis over Brandon Gatson to win the vacant WCWC Championship.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Be the first to comment on "WCWC – 19 June 2021 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.