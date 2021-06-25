OCCW – 19 June 2021 – Results

The main event of OCCW’s June 19 event between Vito Fratelli and Amazing Jr. in Los Alamitos went to a no contest when Amazing Jr. suffered an injury during the match. Amazing Jr. was later diagnosed with three broken bones in his neck. Click for full results from the event.

Orange County Championship Wrestling

June 19, 2021

American Legion 716

Los Alamitos, CA

Mr. California over Work In Progress.

J. Baptiste over Ronnie Angel.

Azrael over Johnathan Malice to retain the OCCW Championship.

Divine Intervention over Red Spider & Super Niño to retain the OCCW Tag Team Championship.

Mighty Mayra over Aleyah Mia.

Vito Fratelli vs Amazing Jr goes to a no contest.