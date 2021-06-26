RJN Productions – 25 June 2021 – Results

Vito Fratelli defeated Juicy Finau to win the RJN Heavyweight title in the finals of a tournament in the main event of their June 25 event in Stanton, CA. Click for full results.

RJN Productions

June 25, 2021

Stanton, CA

Vito Fratelli over Drew Masters to advance in the Heavyweight Championship Tournament.

Jai Vidal over Chris Nastyy to advance in the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.

Juicy Finau over Mike O’ Shea to advance in the Heavyweight Championship Tournament.

Biagio Crescenzo over Vintage Dragon to advance in the Cruiserweight Championship Tournament.

Rancho Camacho over Ricky G33.

Jai Vidal over Biagio Crescenzo to become the first RJN Productions Cruiserweight Champion.

Vito Fratelli over Juicy Finau to become the first RJN Productions Heavyweight Champion.