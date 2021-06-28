Diego Valens defeated Michael Hopkins to retain the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s June 25 event in Chatsworth. Click for full results.
Millennium Pro Wrestling
June 25, 2021
Boulderdash
Chatsworth, CA
Barbie Boi over Danny Divine.
Bulletproof & Robin Shaw over Full Send.
Brendan Divine over Hunter Freeman.
Ray Rosas & Johnnie Robbie over Rebel Storm & Dr. Phil Goode.
Diego Valens over Michael Hopkins to retain the MPW Championship
Be the first to comment on "MPW – 25 June 2021 – Results"