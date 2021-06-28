MPW – 25 June 2021 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 06/28/2021

Diego Valens defeated Michael Hopkins to retain the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s June 25 event in Chatsworth. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling
June 25, 2021
Boulderdash
Chatsworth, CA

Barbie Boi over Danny Divine.

Bulletproof & Robin Shaw over Full Send.

Brendan Divine over Hunter Freeman.

Ray Rosas & Johnnie Robbie over Rebel Storm & Dr. Phil Goode.

Diego Valens over Michael Hopkins to retain the MPW Championship

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Steve Bryant
Fan of Godzilla.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "MPW – 25 June 2021 – Results"

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.