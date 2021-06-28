MPW – 25 June 2021 – Results

Diego Valens defeated Michael Hopkins to retain the MPW Championship in the main event of MPW’s June 25 event in Chatsworth. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

June 25, 2021

Boulderdash

Chatsworth, CA

Barbie Boi over Danny Divine.

Bulletproof & Robin Shaw over Full Send.

Brendan Divine over Hunter Freeman.

Ray Rosas & Johnnie Robbie over Rebel Storm & Dr. Phil Goode.

Diego Valens over Michael Hopkins to retain the MPW Championship