RGR Lucha Libre – 27 June 2021 – Results

Rey Leon defeated Samurai VIP to become the new 915-616 Champion in the main event of RGR Lucha Libre’s June 27 event in Laguna Hills. Click for full results.

RGR Lucha Libre

June 27, 2021

Laguna Hills, CA

Angel Vega & Gran Tahano over Chris Nastyy & Mike Cheq.

Vito Fratelli & Eddie Vice over Jack Cartwheel & Lil Cholo.

Arez & Stephanie Vaquer over Gringo Loco & Chicka Tormenta.

Piloto Suicida, Acero Dorado & Shamu Jr over Hijo De Dos Cara, Vega & Blood Eagle.

Rey Leon over Samurai VIP to become the new 915-616 Champion.