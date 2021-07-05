MPW – 02 July 2021 – Results

Brendan Divine defeated Miggy Rose to become the number one contender for the MPW Championship in the main event of the July 2 MPW show in Chatsworth. Click for full results.

Millennium Pro Wrestling

July 2, 2021

Boulderdash

Chatsworth, CA

Diego Valens over Danny Divine.

Dr. Phil Goode over Bucio.

Bulletproof over Leo Canedo.

The Enterprise over Ray Rosas & Johnnie Robbie.

Brendan Divine over Miggy Rose to become the #1 contender for the MPW title.