WCWC – 28 January 2023 – Results

Adam Ginsberg defeated Ric Ellis in the main event of WCWC’s January 28 event in Hemet, CA. Click for full results from the event.

Westcoast Wrestling Company

January 28, 2023

The Wheelhouse

Hemet, CA

Vito Fratelli beat Manny Mars to become the new Wildcard Champion.

Richie Slade def Anthony Idol.

Jameson Stafford pinned Judge Joe Dred.

Brandon Gatson def Ju Dizz via pinfall to retain the Westcoast Heavyweight Championship.

Impact Adam Ginsberg def Ric Ellis in a Westcoast Streetfight.