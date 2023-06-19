WCWC – 17 June 2023 – Results

Jameson Stafford defeated Judge Joe Dred in a Boot Camp Match at the West Coast Wrestling Company’s June 17th event in Hemet. Click for full Results
The West Coast Wrestling Company
The Gift & The Curse
The Wheelhousel
Hemet, CA
Saturday June 17th, 2023
2/3 Falls Match
SoCal Crazy def. Rayquiorra
Jaida Vanity vs. Candy Girl – no contest – Candy Girl wasn’t here.
Wildcard Championship
Cardova vs. Ruben Iglesia double count out
Raunchy Rico def. Ju Dizz
Westcoast Heavyweight Championship Match
Richie Slade def. Brandon Gatson
Boot Camp Match
Jameson Stafford def. Judge Joe Dred
After the event, there was an altercation between the venue staff and a patron from the WCWC show that was handled unprofessionally. The team of WCWC has made the decision to sever ties with the venue moving forward. Adam Ginsburg posted about it on the WCWC Instagram Account.
For photos from the event check out ProWrestlingInlandEmpire
