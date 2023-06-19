WCWC – 17 June 2023 – Results

Jameson Stafford defeated Judge Joe Dred in a Boot Camp Match at the West Coast Wrestling Company’s June 17th event in Hemet. Click for full Results

The West Coast Wrestling Company

The Gift & The Curse

The Wheelhousel

Hemet, CA

Saturday June 17th, 2023

2/3 Falls Match

SoCal Crazy def. Rayquiorra

Jaida Vanity vs. Candy Girl – no contest – Candy Girl wasn’t here.

Wildcard Championship

Cardova vs. Ruben Iglesia double count out

Raunchy Rico def. Ju Dizz

Westcoast Heavyweight Championship Match

Richie Slade def. Brandon Gatson

Boot Camp Match

Jameson Stafford def. Judge Joe Dred

After the event, there was an altercation between the venue staff and a patron from the WCWC show that was handled unprofessionally. The team of WCWC has made the decision to sever ties with the venue moving forward. Adam Ginsburg posted about it on the WCWC Instagram Account.

