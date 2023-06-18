NTLL – 17 June 2023 – Results

Chris Nastyy defeated G-Sharpe and El Primohenio Trebeca to retain the NTLL Gladiator Championship in the main event of NTLL’s Open Season on June 17. Click for full results from the event.
New Tradition Lucha Libre
Open Season
June 17, 2023
Palmdale, CA
Loco over Chubby Depp
Mylo over Zara Zahker
J2 Mattioli over Mulligan
Johnnie Robbie over Taniya
Kiss Jr over KJ Toumbas
The Brothers Divine over 24K(Miggy Rose/Michael “The MAW” Hopkins) to retain NTLL Tag Team Championships
Zyra over Alice Blair
Chris Nastyy over G-Sharpe & El Primohenio Trebeca to retain the NTLL Gladiator championship
Notes: J2 Mattioli comes out after to challenge Chris Nastyy to a match for his NTLL Gladiator championship on August 19th
Lince Dorado & Hammerstone end in DQ due to interference by Loco & Enoch the Enlighten (still NTLL Champion, Hammerstone)
The next NTLL show is their all women’s show on July 22nd: Night at the Victoria 3.
