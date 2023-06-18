NTLL – 17 June 2023 – Results

Chris Nastyy defeated G-Sharpe and El Primohenio Trebeca to retain the NTLL Gladiator Championship in the main event of NTLL’s Open Season on June 17. Click for full results from the event.

New Tradition Lucha Libre

Open Season

June 17, 2023

Palmdale, CA

Loco over Chubby Depp

Mylo over Zara Zahker

J2 Mattioli over Mulligan

Johnnie Robbie over Taniya

Kiss Jr over KJ Toumbas

The Brothers Divine over 24K(Miggy Rose/Michael “The MAW” Hopkins) to retain NTLL Tag Team Championships

Zyra over Alice Blair

Chris Nastyy over G-Sharpe & El Primohenio Trebeca to retain the NTLL Gladiator championship

Notes: J2 Mattioli comes out after to challenge Chris Nastyy to a match for his NTLL Gladiator championship on August 19th

Lince Dorado & Hammerstone end in DQ due to interference by Loco & Enoch the Enlighten (still NTLL Champion, Hammerstone)

The next NTLL show is their all women’s show on July 22nd: Night at the Victoria 3.