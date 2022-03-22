NTLL – 20 March 2022 – Results

Vito Fratelli defeated Super Astro Jr , Piloto Suicida , The King Rey Misterio and& Alexander Hammerstone to become the new NTLL Heavyweight Champion in the main event of NTLL’s March 20 event in Lancaster, CA. Click for full results.

New Tradition Lucha Libre

Resurrection

March 20, 2022

Pec Event Center

Lancaster, CA

Red Bat over Dante King.

Mazzerati & Gypsy Mac over Hit Girl & Mylo.

The Super Boys over The LA F*ckers to become the first ever NTLL 6 Man Tag Team Champions.

Los Sin Limites become #1 Contenders for the Tag Team Championships over Latigo Blanco & Charrito.

Legionario retains The Antelope Valley Championship over Chaz Herrera.

Ty Ray retains The Light Heavyweight Championship over Jordan Cruz.

Viva Van retains The Woman’s Championship over Jazmin Allure.

Vito Fratelli over Super Astro Jr , Piloto Suicida , The King Rey Misterio & Alexander Hammerstone to become the NEW NTLL Heavyweight Champion.