Lucha Pro – 20 March 2022 – Results

Sin Limite and Vega defeated Robby Phoenix and Chaz Herrera in the main event of Lucha Pro’s March 20 event in Los Angeles. Click for full results.

Lucha Pro

March 20, 2022

Florence Arena

Los Angeles, CA

BabyPower over Rey Lee and Ultimo Imperio in a Triple Threat Match.

Lois Grain over Kid Night.

Last Turtle, Black Turtle & Hell Turtle over Wicked Clown, Twisted Clown & Grumpy Clown.

Lucha Pro Championship Ladder Match

Vito Fratelli (c) over Vintage Dragon.

Sin Limite & Vega over Robby Phoenix & Chaz Herrera.