Circle 6 – 19 March 2022 – Results

Masada defeated Atticus Cogar in the main event of Circle 6’s debut show in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

Circle 6

Skewered

March 19, 2022

Club 1720

Los Angeles, CA

Christopher Daniels over Rickey Shane Page.

Tyler Bateman over Otis Cogar by DQ.

The Conglomerate (Alpha Zo, D-Rogue & Midas Kreed) over 44OH (Eddy Only, Eric Ryan & Gregory Iron).

Viva Van over Juicy Finau.

Jake Crist over Robert Martyr.

Brody King over Biff Busick.

Jacob Fatu over SHLAK to retain the WCPW Championship.

Bobby Beverly over Vinnie Massaro.

Masada over Atticus Cogar in a glass deathmatch.