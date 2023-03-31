Circle 6 presents Zachary Wentz’s Treehouse Of Dreams – 31 March 2023 – Results

Posted By: Steve Bryant 03/31/2023

Zachary Wentz over Titus Alexander to retain the Circle 6 Championship. in the main event of Zachary Wentz’s Treehouse Of Dreams on March 31 in Los Angeles. Click for full results from the event.

Circle 6
Zachary Wentz’s Treehouse Of Dreams
March 31, 2023
Knucklehead Hollywood
Los Angeles, CA

Jakob Austin Young over El Chupacabra and Haley Dylan and Jiah Jewell and Johnnie Robbie and Papa Jace.

State Of Emergency (Miles Deville & Sebastian Wolfe) over Sinner And Saint (Judas Icarus & Travis Williams).

Vinnie Massaro over Alice Crowley.

Zachary Wentz over Titus Alexander to retain the Circle 6 Championship.

