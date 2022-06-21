Circle 6 – 19 June 2022 – Results

44.0H! (Bobby Beverly & Eric Ryan) defeated Journey Fatu & Juicy Finau in a Deathmatch in the main event of Circle 6’s June 19 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.

Circle 6

Hope for the Hopeless

June 19, 2022

1720

Los Angeles, CA

Brody King over Kevin Giza.

Killer Kross over Jacob Fatu.

Scarlett Bordeaux over Eddy Only in a Bra & Panties Match.

Jake Crist over Arez.

Zachary Wentz over Atticus Cogar in a No Disqualification Match.

Vinnie Massaro over Gregory Iron.

44.0H! (Bobby Beverly & Eric Ryan) over Journey Fatu & Juicy Finau in a Deathmatch.