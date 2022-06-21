Circle 6 – 19 June 2022 – Results

44.0H! (Bobby Beverly & Eric Ryan) defeated Journey Fatu & Juicy Finau in a Deathmatch in the main event of Circle 6’s June 19 event in Los Angeles, CA. Click for full results.
Circle 6
Hope for the Hopeless
June 19, 2022
1720
Los Angeles, CA
Brody King over Kevin Giza.
Killer Kross over Jacob Fatu.
Scarlett Bordeaux over Eddy Only in a Bra & Panties Match.
Jake Crist over Arez.
Zachary Wentz over Atticus Cogar in a No Disqualification Match.
Vinnie Massaro over Gregory Iron.
44.0H! (Bobby Beverly & Eric Ryan) over Journey Fatu & Juicy Finau in a Deathmatch.
