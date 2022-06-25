RGR Lucha Libre – 24 June 2022 – Results

Pirata Morgan and Hijo de Pirata Morgan defeated Texano Jr and Super Nova in the main event of RGR Lucha Libre’s June 24 event in Carson, CA. Click for full results from the event.

RGR Lucha Libre

June 24, 2022

Carson, CA

El Tequilero & Angel Vega over Lil Cholo & Mike Cheq

Vito Fratelli over Jack Cartwheel.

Piloto Suicida & Shamu Jr over Pimpinela Escarlata & Blood Eagle.

Black Destiny over Rey Leon.

Pirata Morgan & Hijo de Pirata Morgan over Texano Jr & Super Nova.